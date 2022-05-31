Grilled Asparagus Salad

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons of the olive oil with the lemon juice, mustard, honey and shallot. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. Set vinaigrette aside.

Brush the asparagus with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper. On a hot grill or with a ridged grill pan, cook the asparagus until nicely marked but still crisp-tender, about 4 minutes, depending on thickness. Set aside.

Over medium heat, add the pancetta to a saute pan with the remaining tablespoon of oil and cook until nicely browned, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Toss the spring salad with the vinaigrette. Arrange asparagus on plates topped with the dressed salad, pancetta, half an egg and some shaved cheese. Season lightly with salt and pepper and serve.

Spring salad: A salad of baby greens, endive and sweet herbs is delicate and needs to be dressed just before serving. Use whatever you like.

Here is a suggestion: three handfuls of baby lettuces, one small endive, one small handful frisée, young nasturtium leaves, parsley, mint and basil (all small or torn), plus a few celery leaves from the center of a bunch.

Soft-center hard-boiled eggs: Lower 3 large organic eggs into a small saucepan of boiling water. Simmer for exactly 8 minutes.

Remove eggs and plunge into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. When the eggs are cool, tap the shells to crack them. This allows the cold water to seep between the eggs and shells, making them easy to peel. Cut in half. If you like a softer yolk, cut cooking time by 30 seconds.

— John Ash