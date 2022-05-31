Subscribe
Grilled Asparagus with Lemon Olive Oil, Buratta and Proscuitto, left, and Grilled Sweet and Sour Eggplant Salad with Olives and Bouquerones (a vinegar marinated anchovy) from chef John Ash. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Grilled Asparagus with Lemon

May 31, 2022, 1:57PM

Grilled Asparagus with Lemon

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 pound fresh asparagus, tough ends discarded

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon’s

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons or so Italian or California lemon-infused extra-virgin olive oil

6 ounces fresh burrata cheese

4 thin slices prosciutto

2 tablespoons capers, drained, patted dry and fried until crisp in olive oil, if desired

Lemon wedges

Instructions

Brush the asparagus with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Over hot coals or a gas grill preheated to medium-high, grill the asparagus until it takes on a bit of color.

Roll and turn so it’s marked on all sides but still green and crisp.

Place on a plate and drizzle with lemon olive oil. Cut burrata into wedges and arrange attractively on the asparagus with the prosciutto.

Scatter capers around. Serve lemon wedges on the side. Add more salt and pepper, if desired.

– John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette