Grilled Asparagus with Lemon

2 tablespoons capers, drained, patted dry and fried until crisp in olive oil, if desired

3 tablespoons or so Italian or California lemon-infused extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions

Brush the asparagus with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Over hot coals or a gas grill preheated to medium-high, grill the asparagus until it takes on a bit of color.

Roll and turn so it’s marked on all sides but still green and crisp.

Place on a plate and drizzle with lemon olive oil. Cut burrata into wedges and arrange attractively on the asparagus with the prosciutto.

Scatter capers around. Serve lemon wedges on the side. Add more salt and pepper, if desired.

– John Ash