Grilled Cheese with Variations

Makes 2-4 servings

Ingredients

— Room-temperature butter (salted or unsalted)

4 slices of good-quality bread, such as a sourdough boule

12 ounces of mixed cheeses (see Note)

Instructions

Spread the soft butter evenly over entire surface of 1 side of each slice of bread. Layer cheese over other side of bread. Grill over medium-low heat, covered and buttered side down, for 10 minutes per side or until golden brown and cheese is melted through. If some cheese melts out onto the pan that is great; it makes for delicious crispy bits of cheese toasted to your bread.

Avocado and pesto variation: Spread pesto onto 1 side of 1 slice of buttered bread. Arrange half an avocado, sliced, on top and mash into the bread with a fork. This will solve the tectonic slide problem. Pile cheese on top and proceed with recipe.

Fried mortadella with mustard variation: Use ¼ pound of mortadella per sandwich. Fold slices of mortadella in half and stack them. Fry them in stacks on a nonstick skillet until they begin to turn golden brown and caramelize. Spread your favorite Dijon, or any mustard, onto opposite side of 1 slice of buttered bread. Add half the cheese, add the layer of fried mortadella, then add the remaining cheese.

Proceed with recipe.

Note: O’Connor suggests a mixture of the following cheeses from each category: Wm. Cofield McKinley cheddar or Fiscalini cheddar; Alpine- style like Cowgirl Creamery Wagon Wheel, Valley Ford Highway 1 or Nicasio Valley San Geronimo or a mild melter like Point Reyes Farmstead Toma or Bellwether Farms Carmody.

— Emily O’Conor