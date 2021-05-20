Subscribe
Grilled Fava Beans with grilled lemon, radishes and pecorino cheese from chef John Ash. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Grilled Fava Beans

May 20, 2021, 3:03PM
Grilled Fava Beans

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

1 pound or more fresh young fava beans, in their pods

— Couple splashes good olive oil

— Generous sprinkling good sea salt

Optional seasonings

— Red pepper flakes

— Lemon zest

— Chopped fresh herbs

Other accompaniments

— Grilled lemon slices

— Breakfast radishes

— Young Pecorino cheese

Instructions

In a large bowl, toss the bean pods with olive oil, salt and any of the seasonings you like.

Arrange bean pods in a single layer on a grill over medium-high heat. If you are using a grill pan, you may need to cook them in batches. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes until blistered on one side, then flip and grill for a couple of minutes more on the other side.

If you aren’t sure when to pull them off, take a pod off the grill, open and taste one of the beans. You want the fava beans to be smooth and creamy when you pop them out of their skins, not undercooked. Keep in mind that they’ll keep steaming in their pods for a few minutes after they come off the grill. Eat them as soon as you can handle the pods without singeing your fingers.

— John Ash

