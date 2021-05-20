Grilled Fava Beans

Instructions

In a large bowl, toss the bean pods with olive oil, salt and any of the seasonings you like.

Arrange bean pods in a single layer on a grill over medium-high heat. If you are using a grill pan, you may need to cook them in batches. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes until blistered on one side, then flip and grill for a couple of minutes more on the other side.

If you aren’t sure when to pull them off, take a pod off the grill, open and taste one of the beans. You want the fava beans to be smooth and creamy when you pop them out of their skins, not undercooked. Keep in mind that they’ll keep steaming in their pods for a few minutes after they come off the grill. Eat them as soon as you can handle the pods without singeing your fingers.

— John Ash