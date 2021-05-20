Subscribe
Grilled fruit with a Mint Custard Sauce from chef John Ash. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Grilled Fruits with Mint Custard Sauce

May 20, 2021, 3:37PM
Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

For grill sauce

¼ cup dry white wine

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons honey

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

Fruit for grilling

2 large, firm, ripe nectarines or peaches, halved and pitted

4 ripe plums, halved and pitted

8 figs, halved

1 small fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut in thick slices

— Mint Custard Sauce (recipe below)

3 cups mixed fresh berries of your choice

Mint Custard Sauce

Makes about 3 cups

½ cup sugar

5 egg yolks

2 cups light cream (half and half)

½ cup fresh mint leaves, lightly packed

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

For the grill sauce: In a small saucepan, combine the ingredients and simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk to combine into a smooth sauce.

For the fruit: Brush or dip fruits in sauce and then quickly grill over medium-hot coals until nicely marked, about 2 minutes total. Remove and slice fruit boldly. Arrange the grilled fruit attractively in shallow soup plates. Spoon custard sauce around and scatter berries over top.

For Mint Custard Sauce: In a bowl, whisk the sugar and egg yolks together until light and sugar is dissolved. In a small saucepan, scald cream with mint leaves.

Off heat, slowly beat cream mixture into egg mixture. Add vanilla.

Return mixture to saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until sauce just begins to thicken, about 3 minutes. Be careful not to cook too long or egg will scramble. Immediately strain, discarding leaves and refrigerate with a sheet of plastic wrap pressed onto the custard to keep a skin from forming. Can be made 3 days ahead.

— John Ash

