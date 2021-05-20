Grilled Oysters and Tips

Instructions

For Garlic Butter: Combine all ingredients in a small pot on low heat. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes and remove from heat. Allow to cool for 15 minutes. Place garlic butter in blender and puree.

For Louisiana Hot Sauce: Sweat onion and garlic in a saucepan with a small piece of the butter until translucent.

Add hot sauce, Worcestershire, garlic powder and onion powder to pot and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes. Place sauce in blender with cold butter and salt, and puree.

Choosing oysters: Be sure the shells are tightly closed, indicating the oysters are alive. Discard oysters with open shells. When you shake the bag, it should sound like a bag of rocks. If there is a hollow rattling sound, there’s at least one dead one in there. For oysters that will be eaten raw, buy the extra-smalls. For oysters that will hit the heat of the grill, purchase smalls or mediums.

Shucking oysters: Rinse any residual mud from oysters with cold, running water.

Place an oyster on a double-folded kitchen towel with the cupped side of the oyster facing down on the towel. The “hinge” of the oyster should be facing you.

Fold the top of the towel up over the front of the oyster and stabilize it with your hand. This puts your hand above the oyster and not in the direct path of the oyster knife. Place the tip of your oyster knife into the hinge at about a 45-degree angle and, with light pressure and a slight wiggling motion, pierce the hinge muscle. You’ll feel the knife slide into the muscle when pierced. It may take a little practice to find the proper angle, but after your first dozen, you’ll be a pro.

Once you’ve pierced the hinge, twist the knife to separate the hinge muscle and access the underside of the top shell. Keep the tip of the knife in the hinge and rotate your knife around to the right side of the oyster, angle the front edge slightly up against the top shell and push the knife forward, scraping along the top shell to sever the top adductor muscle, located about two-thirds of the way lengthwise from the hinge on the right side. This will allow you to remove the top shell.

If serving the oyster raw, you can slide your knife under the oyster meat at the front of the oyster (opposite the hinge) and sever the lower adductor muscle located in the same place as the top muscle, but underneath.

Now, the oyster can be slurped right out of the shell. When the oyster is grilled, this muscle softens and this step can be skipped.

Grilling oysters: Light the charcoal or preheat a gas grill. Warm your sauces and gather some tablespoons or small ladles.

Shuck the oysters, discarding the top shell and leaving the oyster in the bottom shell. Arrange onto a sheet pan or plate. Tip: Place a layer of rock salt on the plate to help stabilize the oysters.

Place oysters on the grill over medium heat, avoiding the hottest sections of the grill so water pockets in the shells don’t rupture and “pop.” It’s a good idea to wear glasses or protective eyewear when grilling oysters. The oyster is cooked through once the liquid in it begins to boil. Return it to your plate or sheet pan and apply sauces.

Don’t apply the sauces when oysters are on the grill. Spilled butter will cause flare-ups and make the oyster shells pop like it’s the 4th of July, sending flying oyster shrapnel in all directions.

— Brandon Guenther