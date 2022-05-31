Grilled Skirt Steak Panini with Caramelized Onions

Instructions

For the marinade: Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and add the steak. Let marinate for at least 4 hours in the refrigerator or overnight for the best flavor results.

To cook the steak: Remove the steak from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. If using a gas grill, turn on and preheat for 20 minutes to medium-high, about 400 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, prepare the coals and heat to medium-high.

Once the grill is ready, add the steak and cook each side for 5 to 6 minutes, depending on how thick the steak is. Ideally, the steak should be cooked medium-rare. When done, remove steak and let it rest for at least 20 minutes.

The secret to this steak is to cut it nice and thin against the grain. This will keep the meat really tender. Set the sliced meat aside.

For the onions: Heat a medium saute pan to medium-high heat, then add the olive oil and thinly sliced onions. For the best results, continue to stir and cook slowly, turning down heat gradually so they don’t burn. This process should take at least 25 to 30 minutes. The onions are done when they have an even brown color.

To assemble the sandwich: Preheat the panini press. Slice the loaf horizontally. Spread the mayonnaise on the bottom half and the Dijon on the top. Add half the cheese to the bottom layer of the bread then add the steak evenly, the caramelized onions evenly and the sliced tomatoes. Add the pickled jalapeños, the remaining grated cheese and the top half of the bread.

Cut the loaf in half and place each half in your panini grill until the bread is nicely toasted and the cheese has melted. Let cool for a few minutes.

Remove the top and add the arugula. Put the top of the loaf back on and slice into 4 sandwiches.

— Dan Lucia