Haba Bean Soup or Stew
Makes 6-8 servings
Ingredients
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups (2 small) finely chopped onions
2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
1 cup chopped celery or fennel
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon crushed fennel seed
¼ teaspoon red chile flakes
2 cups dried haba beans, rinsed and soaked for 4 hours or more and drained
6 cups tasty chicken or vegetable stock
— Salt and freshly ground pepper
1-2 tablespoons dried sumac powder or 2 tablespoons
fresh lemon juice
— Freshly grated aged goat cheese or Parmesan, for garnish
— Celery leaves, for garnis
Instructions
Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a deep soup pot. Add the onions, garlic and celery and saute over moderate heat until crisp-tender. Add the cumin, fennel seed and chile flakes and continue to saute for 2 to 3 minutes, until spices become fragrant.
Add the soaked habas and stock and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 25 minutes or until beans are very tender and falling apart. Cool slightly and puree mixture with an immersion or regular blender. (Be careful if using a regular blender, as hot liquids expand mightily. Fill blender bowl only half full, use lowest speed and cover top with a clean towel rather than the lid to allow for expansion.) Season to your taste with salt and pepper.
To serve: Sprinkle sumac on top of soup or, alternately, stir fresh lemon juice into each serving.
Drizzle on remaining olive oil and finish with a grating of cheese and celery leaves.
— John Ash
