Haba Bean Soup from chef John Ash. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Haba Bean Soup or Stew

June 16, 2023, 1:44PM

Haba Bean Soup or Stew

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups (2 small) finely chopped onions

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

1 cup chopped celery or fennel

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon crushed fennel seed

¼ teaspoon red chile flakes

2 cups dried haba beans, rinsed and soaked for 4 hours or more and drained

6 cups tasty chicken or vegetable stock

— Salt and freshly ground pepper

1-2 tablespoons dried sumac powder or 2 tablespoons

fresh lemon juice

— Freshly grated aged goat cheese or Parmesan, for garnish

— Celery leaves, for garnis

Instructions

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a deep soup pot. Add the onions, garlic and celery and saute over moderate heat until crisp-tender. Add the cumin, fennel seed and chile flakes and continue to saute for 2 to 3 minutes, until spices become fragrant.

Add the soaked habas and stock and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 25 minutes or until beans are very tender and falling apart. Cool slightly and puree mixture with an immersion or regular blender. (Be careful if using a regular blender, as hot liquids expand mightily. Fill blender bowl only half full, use lowest speed and cover top with a clean towel rather than the lid to allow for expansion.) Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

To serve: Sprinkle sumac on top of soup or, alternately, stir fresh lemon juice into each serving.

Drizzle on remaining olive oil and finish with a grating of cheese and celery leaves.

— John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.