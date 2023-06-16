Haba Bean Soup or Stew

2 cups dried haba beans, rinsed and soaked for 4 hours or more and drained

Instructions

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a deep soup pot. Add the onions, garlic and celery and saute over moderate heat until crisp-tender. Add the cumin, fennel seed and chile flakes and continue to saute for 2 to 3 minutes, until spices become fragrant.

Add the soaked habas and stock and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 25 minutes or until beans are very tender and falling apart. Cool slightly and puree mixture with an immersion or regular blender. (Be careful if using a regular blender, as hot liquids expand mightily. Fill blender bowl only half full, use lowest speed and cover top with a clean towel rather than the lid to allow for expansion.) Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

To serve: Sprinkle sumac on top of soup or, alternately, stir fresh lemon juice into each serving.

Drizzle on remaining olive oil and finish with a grating of cheese and celery leaves.

— John Ash