Ham & Brie Sandwich with Apricot Mostarda
Add more salad ingredients for bigger serving size
Ingredients
For Apricot Mostarda:
1 cup Champagne vinegar
1 cup sugar
1 piece star anise
1 small cinnamon stick
1 tablespoon mustard seeds
Pinch dry thyme
1 cup dried apricots, chopped
For the sandwich:
Dijon mustard
Sourdough baguette, preferably from Acme, cut into portions and sliced in half
Sliced ham, preferably from Hobbs Flat Tavern
Brie, cut into thin pieces
Arugula
Instructions
For the Mostarda: In a pot, combine all ingredients except apricots.
Bring to a boil and let simmer until reduced by 1⁄3. Once reduced, add the apricots and let simmer until softened. Remove from heat and chill.
To assemble sandwich: Slather Dijon on one side of the bread and Apricot Mostarda on the other. Add slices of ham and Brie and top with arugula.
— Matt Spector
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: