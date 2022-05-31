Subscribe
Ham & Brie sandwich, with apricot mostarda, dijon, and arugula, prepared by Matt Spector at Zoftig Eatery. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Ham & Brie Sandwich with Apricot Mostarda

May 31, 2022, 1:48PM

Ham & Brie Sandwich with Apricot Mostarda

Ingredients

For Apricot Mostarda:

1 cup Champagne vinegar

1 cup sugar

1 piece star anise

1 small cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

Pinch dry thyme

1 cup dried apricots, chopped

For the sandwich:

Dijon mustard

Sourdough baguette, preferably from Acme, cut into portions and sliced in half

Sliced ham, preferably from Hobbs Flat Tavern

Brie, cut into thin pieces

Arugula

Instructions

For the Mostarda: In a pot, combine all ingredients except apricots.

Bring to a boil and let simmer until reduced by 1⁄3. Once reduced, add the apricots and let simmer until softened. Remove from heat and chill.

To assemble sandwich: Slather Dijon on one side of the bread and Apricot Mostarda on the other. Add slices of ham and Brie and top with arugula.

— Matt Spector

