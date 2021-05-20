Subscribe
The Harvest Moon cocktail with Broker's Gin, lemon juice, yusu syrup, Nigori Sake, tonic and pomegranate juice from the Fern Bar in Sebastopol's Barlow district. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Harvest Moon Cocktail

May 20, 2021, 3:52PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Harvest Moon Cocktail

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

ounces Spirit Works Gin

ounces pomegranate juice

1 ounce Nigori Sake, unfiltered

1 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce lemon juice

3 ounces Fever Tree Tonic

For garnish

— Pomegranate seeds

— Lemon wheel

— Rosemary or pineapple sage

Instructions

Combine all cocktail ingredients in a Collins glass, and add ice three-quarters of the way to the top. Finish with 3 ounces of Fever Tree Tonic and you have a playful twist on a gin and tonic.

Garnish with pomegranate seeds, a lemon wheel and some rosemary or pineapple sage.

— Sam Levy and Matt Kazin

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette