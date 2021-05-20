Harvest Moon Cocktail
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
1½ ounces Spirit Works Gin
1½ ounces pomegranate juice
1 ounce Nigori Sake, unfiltered
1 ounce simple syrup
1 ounce lemon juice
3 ounces Fever Tree Tonic
For garnish
— Pomegranate seeds
— Lemon wheel
— Rosemary or pineapple sage
Instructions
Combine all cocktail ingredients in a Collins glass, and add ice three-quarters of the way to the top. Finish with 3 ounces of Fever Tree Tonic and you have a playful twist on a gin and tonic.
Garnish with pomegranate seeds, a lemon wheel and some rosemary or pineapple sage.
— Sam Levy and Matt Kazin
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: