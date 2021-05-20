Interactive Sushi Party

— Small bowls of water for each person to keep hands damp

Instructions

Prepare all ingredients and rice ahead of guests’ arrival. Set table with rolling mats, ingredients, rice, seaweed and water bowls.

When rolling the sushi, keep the mat tight while shaping the sushi inside the nori seaweed. Cut the sushi roll into thick slices to serve.

For shrimp: Skewer shell-on shrimp with 4-inch bamboo skewers and drop into boiling water until the shrimp rise to the top. Immediately transfer cooked shrimp to ice water bath to cool. Remove skewers and shells. Add shrimp to reserved sushi rice vinegar seasoning (see recipe), and let marinate for 20 minutes.

For rice: Rinse rice in medium bowl until water becomes clear, about five times. Transfer rice to strainer and let dry for 30 minutes.

For rice vinegar seasoning: Meanwhile, combine all remaining ingredients in pot and bring to a low simmer, allowing sugar and salt to dissolve. Strain and reserve. Add rice and 4½ cups filtered water to heavy-bottom pan and bring to a boil. Cover and turn heat to low, cooking for 20 minutes. Transfer rice to large mixing bowl and slowly add ¾ cup vinegar seasoning, mixing with a wooden spatula. Spread rice out onto a baking sheet to allow it to cool quickly and evenly. Serve at room temperature with sushi roll ingredients. Reserve remaining rice vinegar seasoning for shrimp in recipe above.

— Jake Rand