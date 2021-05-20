Interactive Sushi Party
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
1 English cucumber, seeds removed, cut into 6-inch pieces and sliced thin
3 avocados, sliced
1 pound baby spinach, sauteed, cooled and pressed dry
2 organic carrots, preferably heirloom varietal, peeled and sliced thin
1 piece daikon radish, peeled and sliced thin
1 pound shiitake mushrooms, sliced thin and sauteed
1 enoki mushroom, stem removed and pulled apart
1 pound smoked salmon
1 pound white shrimp, shell on, deveined
— Toasted white or black sesame seeds
1 bag nori seaweed (for rolls)
1 bamboo rolling mat per person
— Small bowls of water for each person to keep hands damp
For rice
4 cups short-grain sushi rice
For rice vinegar seasoning
1 cup rice vinegar
6 tablespoons natural sugar
1 mirin (0.45 ounce)
½ inch piece kombu
2 tablespoons salt (1.12 ounces)
Instructions
Prepare all ingredients and rice ahead of guests’ arrival. Set table with rolling mats, ingredients, rice, seaweed and water bowls.
When rolling the sushi, keep the mat tight while shaping the sushi inside the nori seaweed. Cut the sushi roll into thick slices to serve.
For shrimp: Skewer shell-on shrimp with 4-inch bamboo skewers and drop into boiling water until the shrimp rise to the top. Immediately transfer cooked shrimp to ice water bath to cool. Remove skewers and shells. Add shrimp to reserved sushi rice vinegar seasoning (see recipe), and let marinate for 20 minutes.
For rice: Rinse rice in medium bowl until water becomes clear, about five times. Transfer rice to strainer and let dry for 30 minutes.
For rice vinegar seasoning: Meanwhile, combine all remaining ingredients in pot and bring to a low simmer, allowing sugar and salt to dissolve. Strain and reserve. Add rice and 4½ cups filtered water to heavy-bottom pan and bring to a boil. Cover and turn heat to low, cooking for 20 minutes. Transfer rice to large mixing bowl and slowly add ¾ cup vinegar seasoning, mixing with a wooden spatula. Spread rice out onto a baking sheet to allow it to cool quickly and evenly. Serve at room temperature with sushi roll ingredients. Reserve remaining rice vinegar seasoning for shrimp in recipe above.
— Jake Rand
