Italian Slow-Cooked Beef Stew (Peposo) & Gremolata
Makes 6-8 servings
Ingredients
For the beef stew
3 pounds lean stewing beef, cut in 2-inch squares
3 tablespoons olive oil
10 whole cloves of garlic, peeled and left whole
1-2 bay leaves
2 tablespoons or so cracked black pepper (not ground)
4 cups canned whole tomatoes, roughly crushed by hand, San Marzano recommended
2 cups hearty red wine such as cabernet or zinfandel
— Kosher salt, to taste
— Gremolata to garnish
For the Gremolata
3 large cloves garlic
1 cup packed parsley leaves
2-3 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest
½ teaspoon or so salt
Instructions
Brown the beef quickly over moderately high heat in the oil in a large heavy Dutch oven or pot, preferably ceramic or enamel. Pour off fat and place all remaining ingredients except salt into the pot.
Cover tightly and place in a preheated 275-degree oven for 8 hours. Alternately, you could do this step on the stovetop over very low heat or in a slow cooker set on low. The idea is to keep the mixture at a very gentle simmer.
Cook until meat is very tender. Remove meat to a deep platter and keep warm. Degrease cooking liquid, if needed, and add salt, to taste. Return meat to braising liquid and serve topped with a sprinkling of Gremolata.
For the Gremolata
Pulse the garlic, parsley and lemon to finely chop it. Be careful not to turn it into a paste. It should be light and airy.
Add salt, to taste.
— John Ash
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: