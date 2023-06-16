“Peposo” Italian Slow Cooked Beef Stew from chef John Ash Thursday, December 22, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Italian Slow-Cooked Beef Stew (Peposo) & Gremolata

June 16, 2023, 11:51AM

Italian Slow-Cooked Beef Stew (Peposo) & Gremolata

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients

For the beef stew

3 pounds lean stewing beef, cut in 2-inch squares

3 tablespoons olive oil

10 whole cloves of garlic, peeled and left whole

1-2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons or so cracked black pepper (not ground)

4 cups canned whole tomatoes, roughly crushed by hand, San Marzano recommended

2 cups hearty red wine such as cabernet or zinfandel

— Kosher salt, to taste

— Gremolata to garnish

For the Gremolata

3 large cloves garlic

1 cup packed parsley leaves

2-3 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest

½ teaspoon or so salt

Instructions

Brown the beef quickly over moderately high heat in the oil in a large heavy Dutch oven or pot, preferably ceramic or enamel. Pour off fat and place all remaining ingredients except salt into the pot.

Cover tightly and place in a preheated 275-degree oven for 8 hours. Alternately, you could do this step on the stovetop over very low heat or in a slow cooker set on low. The idea is to keep the mixture at a very gentle simmer.

Cook until meat is very tender. Remove meat to a deep platter and keep warm. Degrease cooking liquid, if needed, and add salt, to taste. Return meat to braising liquid and serve topped with a sprinkling of Gremolata.

For the Gremolata

Pulse the garlic, parsley and lemon to finely chop it. Be careful not to turn it into a paste. It should be light and airy.

Add salt, to taste.

— John Ash

