Congee with Mushroom and Big Spoon Sauce Co. Magic Beans sauce from owners Lani Chan and Nate Bender. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Jook (aka Congee)

June 16, 2023, 9:31AM

Jook (aka Congee)

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients

2 quarts homemade chicken or vegetables stock

1 cup white jasmine rice

1 teaspoon salt

— Chili crisp, for topping (Big Spoon Sauce Co. Magic Beans recommended)

— Optional toppings such as soft-boiled eggs, sauteed wild mushrooms and pickled daikon

Instructions

Using a high-quality homemade stock is key to this recipe.

Place stock and rice in a large stockpot and bring to a low simmer.

Cook for about 2 hours, until it has the consistency of porridge. Add salt, to taste. Serve plain or with a spoonful of chili crisp or Big Spoon Sauce Co. Magic Beans.

Top with soft-boiled eggs, sauteed wild mushrooms and pickled daikon, or use your imagination or whatever’s in your fridge.

— Lani Chan and Nate Bender

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.