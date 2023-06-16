Jook (aka Congee)

— Optional toppings such as soft-boiled eggs, sauteed wild mushrooms and pickled daikon

Instructions

Using a high-quality homemade stock is key to this recipe.

Place stock and rice in a large stockpot and bring to a low simmer.

Cook for about 2 hours, until it has the consistency of porridge. Add salt, to taste. Serve plain or with a spoonful of chili crisp or Big Spoon Sauce Co. Magic Beans.

Top with soft-boiled eggs, sauteed wild mushrooms and pickled daikon, or use your imagination or whatever’s in your fridge.

— Lani Chan and Nate Bender