Jook (aka Congee)
Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients
2 quarts homemade chicken or vegetables stock
1 cup white jasmine rice
1 teaspoon salt
— Chili crisp, for topping (Big Spoon Sauce Co. Magic Beans recommended)
— Optional toppings such as soft-boiled eggs, sauteed wild mushrooms and pickled daikon
Instructions
Using a high-quality homemade stock is key to this recipe.
Place stock and rice in a large stockpot and bring to a low simmer.
Cook for about 2 hours, until it has the consistency of porridge. Add salt, to taste. Serve plain or with a spoonful of chili crisp or Big Spoon Sauce Co. Magic Beans.
Top with soft-boiled eggs, sauteed wild mushrooms and pickled daikon, or use your imagination or whatever’s in your fridge.
— Lani Chan and Nate Bender
