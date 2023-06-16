Use the leaves of kaffir limes to make Kaffir Lime Leaf Lemonade from chef John Ash. (Shutterstock)

Kaffir Lime Leaf Lemonade

June 16, 2023, 2:15PM

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups water

12 or more large kaffir lime leaves

1 cup pure cane sugar

½ cup lemon juice, or to taste

2 cups club soda

Instructions

Combine water, leaves and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, lower temperature and let the mixture simmer for about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Once the mixture is chilled, pour it into a large pitcher. Add the lemon juice and club soda. Stir and serve over ice.

— John Ash

