Kaffir Lime Leaf Lemonade
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
2 cups water
12 or more large kaffir lime leaves
1 cup pure cane sugar
½ cup lemon juice, or to taste
2 cups club soda
Instructions
Combine water, leaves and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, lower temperature and let the mixture simmer for about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Once the mixture is chilled, pour it into a large pitcher. Add the lemon juice and club soda. Stir and serve over ice.
— John Ash
