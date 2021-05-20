Kofta with Yogurt Tahini Sauce & Chermoula

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

Instructions

For kofta: Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and shape kofta into logs, 4 inches long and 2 inches in diameter.

Grill over medium-high heat on a gas grill until medium-rare, about 5 minutes each side.

For yogurt tahini sauce: Whisk the tahini, garlic, salt and lemon until smooth. Add the yogurt and mint and whisk. Serve on the side.

For chermoula: Whisk all ingredients together. Moisten with more olive oil and lemon juice if needed, and adjust salt. Serve on top of kofta.

— Chris Hanna