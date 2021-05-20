Kofta with Yogurt Tahini Sauce & Chermoula
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
For the kofta
1 pound ground lamb
⅟₃ cup chopped parsley
2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced
3 shallots, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon ground allspice
1 tablespoon ground coriander
2 tablespoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon kosher salt
— Freshly ground pepper
For yogurt tahini sauce
Makes 4 to 6 servings
¼ cup tahini
1 large clove garlic, peeled and minced
½ teaspoon salt
— Juice of half a lemon
1 cup plain yogurt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
For chermoula
Makes 4 to 6 servings
2 cups chopped cilantro
1½ cups chopped parsley
3 -4 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
½ teaspoon ground coriander
¼ teaspoon cayenne
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
Instructions
For kofta: Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and shape kofta into logs, 4 inches long and 2 inches in diameter.
Grill over medium-high heat on a gas grill until medium-rare, about 5 minutes each side.
For yogurt tahini sauce: Whisk the tahini, garlic, salt and lemon until smooth. Add the yogurt and mint and whisk. Serve on the side.
For chermoula: Whisk all ingredients together. Moisten with more olive oil and lemon juice if needed, and adjust salt. Serve on top of kofta.
— Chris Hanna
