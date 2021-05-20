Subscribe
A plate of lamb kofta served with pickled beets and onions, yogurt tahini, muhamarah, and grilled pita, part of a Levantine (Middle Eastern) grilled feast prepared by Chris Hanna at her home in Healdsburg, California, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Kofta with Yogurt Tahini Sauce & Chermoula

May 20, 2021, 2:36PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Kofta with Yogurt Tahini Sauce & Chermoula

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

For the kofta

1 pound ground lamb

⅟₃ cup chopped parsley

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

3 shallots, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon ground coriander

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon kosher salt

— Freshly ground pepper

For yogurt tahini sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings

¼ cup tahini

1 large clove garlic, peeled and minced

½ teaspoon salt

— Juice of half a lemon

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

For chermoula

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 cups chopped cilantro

cups chopped parsley

3 -4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon cayenne

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Instructions

For kofta: Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and shape kofta into logs, 4 inches long and 2 inches in diameter.

Grill over medium-high heat on a gas grill until medium-rare, about 5 minutes each side.

For yogurt tahini sauce: Whisk the tahini, garlic, salt and lemon until smooth. Add the yogurt and mint and whisk. Serve on the side.

For chermoula: Whisk all ingredients together. Moisten with more olive oil and lemon juice if needed, and adjust salt. Serve on top of kofta.

— Chris Hanna

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette