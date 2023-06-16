Lamb Burgers & Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

1½ pounds ground lamb (not lean, if possible)

Instructions

Mince garlic and mash to a paste with ¾ teaspoon salt using the side of a large heavy knife.

Stir together garlic paste, cumin, coriander, paprika, cinnamon, pepper flakes and cilantro.

Sprinkle evenly over lamb and mix with your hands until combined (do not overmix). Form lamb mixture into four ¾-inch-thick patties, 4 inches in diameter.

Cut off enough from one side of each pita to leave a 5-inch opening and open the pockets.

Prepare grill for direct-heat cooking over medium-hot charcoal (medium heat for gas).

Oil grill rack, then grill patties, covered only if using a gas grill, turning over once, 6 to 7 minutes total for medium-rare. Grill pitas, turning over once, until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes total.

Slide patties into pita pockets with tomato slices and a healthy spoonful or 2 of Cucumber Yogurt Sauce.

For the yogurt sauce

Add the Greek yogurt to a large mixing bowl and whisk until smooth.

Gently squeeze the cucumber with your hands to remove most of its water. Then add to the mixing bowl with the Greek yogurt.

Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl and mix. Refrigerate, covered, for 1 hour, then taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking.

— John Ash