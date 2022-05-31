Lamb with Salsa Verde

Instructions

SALSA VERDE

Add the parsley, anchovies, capers, garlic, basil and zest to a food processor or blender. With the machine running, slowly add the oil until just blended. The sauce should still have a little texture.

Season with salt and pepper. Can be stored covered and refrigerated for up to 1 day.

Note: To poach garlic, separate cloves but don’t peel. Place in a small saucepan and cover with at least ½ inch of cold water. Place on stove over high heat and bring to a boil. As soon as water boils, drain and rinse to cool the cloves. Remove husk from the garlic and store covered in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

LAMB

Season the racks generously with salt and pepper. Combine the garlic, chopped rosemary and olive oil and rub each rack with the mixture.

Place the racks, fatty side up, in a roasting pan and leave them at room temperature for an hour or so. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a heavy skillet, preferably cast-iron, quickly brown each rack on both sides over medium-high heat, about 3 minutes total. Turn racks fat side up and roast in the oven for 15 to 18 minutes, until they are nicely colored and have an interior temperature of 125 degrees on an instant-read thermometer for medium-rare. Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil and let rest for about 10 minutes.

Transfer the racks to a cutting board. Slice between the bones and arrange the lamb chops on the warm platter with rosemary sprigs.

Serve with salsa verde, if desired.

Note: If it hasn’t already been done, politely ask your butcher to “french” the racks for you. This means trimming the bones of their fat and gristle. You also can do it yourself. There are lots of hints online.

– John Ash