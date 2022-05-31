Lemon and Fennel Marinated Lamb Kebabs with Tahini Yogurt Sauce

Instructions

Make the lamb marinade by mixing all the marinade ingredients.

Place in container or zip-close bag with cubed lamb and marinate for at least 4 hours and no longer than 8.

While lamb is marinating, prepare the Tahini Yogurt Sauce. Mix all sauce ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until evenly incorporated. Season to taste with salt.

Light the grill and bring to medium-high heat. Remove lamb cubes from marinade and skewer with peppers and onions. Grill for about 6 to 8 minutes (for medium-rare) per side, turning every 2 minutes to char all sides. Allow to rest, sprinkle with chopped parsley, garnish with tahini yogurt sauce and serve with a side of rice or orzo.

— Peter Janiak