Lemon and Fennel Marinated Lamb Kebabs with Tahini Yogurt Sauce
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
For lamb marinade:
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon toasted ground fennel seed
1½ teaspoons black pepper
2 teaspoons kosher salt
4 sprigs oregano
For kebabs:
2 pounds leg of lamb, cut into 1½-inch cubes
2 bell peppers, cut into 1½-inch pieces
1 red onion, cut in half, then each half quartered
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Salt, to taste
For Tahini Yogurt Sauce:
1½ cups whole-milk Greek yogurt
¼ cup tahini
½ teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon crushed Aleppo pepper
½ cup water
Salt, to taste
Instructions
Make the lamb marinade by mixing all the marinade ingredients.
Place in container or zip-close bag with cubed lamb and marinate for at least 4 hours and no longer than 8.
While lamb is marinating, prepare the Tahini Yogurt Sauce. Mix all sauce ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until evenly incorporated. Season to taste with salt.
Light the grill and bring to medium-high heat. Remove lamb cubes from marinade and skewer with peppers and onions. Grill for about 6 to 8 minutes (for medium-rare) per side, turning every 2 minutes to char all sides. Allow to rest, sprinkle with chopped parsley, garnish with tahini yogurt sauce and serve with a side of rice or orzo.
— Peter Janiak
