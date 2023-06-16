Lemon Curd Crepes with Blueberry Sauce from chef John Ash. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Lemon Curd

June 16, 2023, 9:30AM

Lemon Curd

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes about 3 cups

Ingredients

1 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

3 whole eggs

3 egg yolks

½ teaspoon salt

6 ounces unsalted butter, cut into small bits

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

Instructions

Whisk together first six ingredients and strain. Place mixture in a stainless-steel bowl and set over (not on) simmering water. Whisk in butter and zest. Continue whisking until mixture thickens, 5 to 7 minutes. Off heat, whisk for 1 minute more to cool slightly, then place in sterilized jars. Cover and store, refrigerated, for up to 3 weeks.

Serve with crepes and seasonal fresh fruit.

— John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.