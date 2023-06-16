Lemon Curd

Instructions

Whisk together first six ingredients and strain. Place mixture in a stainless-steel bowl and set over (not on) simmering water. Whisk in butter and zest. Continue whisking until mixture thickens, 5 to 7 minutes. Off heat, whisk for 1 minute more to cool slightly, then place in sterilized jars. Cover and store, refrigerated, for up to 3 weeks.

Serve with crepes and seasonal fresh fruit.

— John Ash