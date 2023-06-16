Lemon Curd
Makes about 3 cups
Ingredients
1 cup fresh lemon juice
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
3 whole eggs
3 egg yolks
½ teaspoon salt
6 ounces unsalted butter, cut into small bits
1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
Instructions
Whisk together first six ingredients and strain. Place mixture in a stainless-steel bowl and set over (not on) simmering water. Whisk in butter and zest. Continue whisking until mixture thickens, 5 to 7 minutes. Off heat, whisk for 1 minute more to cool slightly, then place in sterilized jars. Cover and store, refrigerated, for up to 3 weeks.
Serve with crepes and seasonal fresh fruit.
— John Ash
