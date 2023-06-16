Lemon Poppy Seed Cookies

Instructions

Combine flour and poppy seeds in a bowl and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, cream butter, sugar and lemon zest until light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract and salt.

With the mixer running on low speed, slowly add the flour mixture until combined.

Cover dough in a bowl or wrap the dough in plastic and chill 2 hours or overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a 1-tablespoon measure, scoop dough into balls. Roll each piece of dough between your hands to create a smooth ball. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheets. With your thumb or the back of a small rounded ¼-teaspoon measuring spoon, press an indentation in the center of each cookie. Fill each indentation with ¼ teaspoon of lemon curd or enough to completely fill to the top.

Bake for 11 to 16 minutes, rotating once during baking. The cookies should no longer look glossy and the bottoms should be light golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.

— Shannon Moore