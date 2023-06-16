Lemon Zabaglione with Berries

Instructions

Rinse and slice berries and arrange attractively in 6 shallow bowls or soup plates.

To make the zabaglione, in the top part of a double boiler, combine the rest of the ingredients and whisk until the mixture is light and thick.

Place over simmering water and whisk vigorously until the mixture has tripled in volume and is thick and light in color. Total cooking and whisking time will be about 4 minutes. Be careful not to scramble the eggs! Remove from heat, spoon around the berries and serve immediately, garnished with mint and a cookie.

— John Ash