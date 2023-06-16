Lime Posset

Instructions

Whisk together the cream and sugar in a stainless-steel pot with high sides. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat, whisking often. Continue to simmer for 5 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. Keep an eye on it because the mixture can overflow while simmering.

Remove the mixture from the heat and immediately whisk in the lime juice and ginger. The mixture will curdle slightly. Let the mixture stand for 10 minutes. Whisk once more until very smooth and creamy.

Divide the posset among four 5- or 6-ounce glasses or ramekins. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to set and thicken the posset.

Serve chilled, topped with fresh berries.

— John Ash