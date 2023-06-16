Lime Posset sets up without eggs or gelatin from chef John Ash August 23, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Lime Posset

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

2¼ cups heavy whipping cream, not ultra-pasteurized

¾ cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

— Pinch of dried ginger

— Fresh berries, for garnish

Instructions

Whisk together the cream and sugar in a stainless-steel pot with high sides. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat, whisking often. Continue to simmer for 5 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. Keep an eye on it because the mixture can overflow while simmering.

Remove the mixture from the heat and immediately whisk in the lime juice and ginger. The mixture will curdle slightly. Let the mixture stand for 10 minutes. Whisk once more until very smooth and creamy.

Divide the posset among four 5- or 6-ounce glasses or ramekins. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to set and thicken the posset.

Serve chilled, topped with fresh berries.

— John Ash

