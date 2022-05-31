Subscribe
May 31, 2022, 1:42PM
Lychee Sorbet with Fresh Fruits

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) lychees in syrup

½ tablespoon unflavored gelatin

½ cup sugar

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon finely grated lime or lemon zest

Fresh fruits of your choice, attractively cut

Instructions

Drain off ½ cup of the lychee syrup from the can, reserving the rest, and transfer to a small bowl. Spoon gelatin over syrup; set aside for a couple of minutes for gelatin to soften.

Meanwhile, heat the sugar and water in a saucepan over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves; remove from heat. Whisk in the gelatin mixture and set aside.

Put lychees and reserved syrup in blender or food processor (remove seeds if they are still in the fruit) and puree. Add gelatin mixture and zest and process for 15 seconds or so or until very smooth. Freeze in an ice-cream maker according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Alternately, pour into shallow container and freeze 24 hours, stirring often to keep crystals from forming. Serve with fresh fruits of your choice.

— John Ash

