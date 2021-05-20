Maccabi Bowl

Instructions

For farro tabouleh: Add 4 cups cold water and the farro to a pot on the stovetop. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Once water is soaked up, taste the farro; it may need a bit more time and water. Once it’s tender, strain excess water, spread farro out on a sheet pan and let cool.

Place cooled farro, cucumber, tomato and onion in a bowl. Mix with the oil and vinegar and chopped herbs, to taste.

For baba ganoush: A charcoal grill works best for eggplant, but a gas grill or grill pan will do as well. You also can use your oven.

If using charcoal or gas grill, place whole eggplant away from direct heat and put lid on grill. Rotate eggplant periodically. The skin should not get too charred. Once flesh of eggplant is soft on the inside, about 15 minutes, remove from heat and cover. When eggplant is cool enough to handle, cut in half and scrape the flesh out into your food processor, being careful not to get too much skin.

Pour remaining ingredients in the processor with eggplant except for olive oil. Puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle in olive oil, to taste. Chill, and reserve.

For beet dip: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place beets in roasting pan. Fill bottom of pan with water, and cover tightly with foil. Roast for about an hour. When the skin peels back with a push of your thumb, the beets are done. Let cool and peel. Chop roughly, and sprinkle with red wine vinegar.

Place beets and remaining ingredients except the honey in a food processor. Pulse until consistency of pesto. Season with salt and pepper. Add honey, if desired, to taste. Chill, and reserve.

To serve: Put the greens in a salad bowl and top with the tabouleh, baba ganoush, beet dip, hummus, pita chips and falafel.

— Matt Spector