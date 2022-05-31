Maple Pumpkin Pie

Instructions

Prepare the pie dough and chill as directed. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough into a circle about 13 inches in diameter and 1⁄8 inch thick.

Line a deep, 9-inch pie pan with the dough. Trim the edges so they extend about 1⁄2 inch beyond the pan (don’t worry if the dough isn’t completely even). Tuck the dough under itself to create a rim. Use your fingers or a fork to make a decorative rim. Chill in the freezer for about 20 minutes.

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.

Line the pie shell with foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans.

Bake until the crust starts to look dry, about 20 minutes. Remove the foil and weights and bake until the crust is just barely golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, brown sugar and maple syrup. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, cream and eggs.

Whisk into the pumpkin mixture. Sift the flour, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt over the pumpkin mixture and whisk to combine.

Place the pie pan on a baking sheet. Pour the filling into the shell.

Bake until the filling is just set and still jiggles very slightly in the center when gently moved, about 1 hour.

Let cool on a wire rack for at least 1 hour. Serve wedges of the pie with big spoonfuls of whipped cream.

— Kim Laidlaw