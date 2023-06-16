Marinated Mushrooms & Marinated Mushroom Salad

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment, add mushrooms, toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast mushrooms for about 8 to 10 minutes or until all liquid is released. Continue roasting until the liquid evaporates and the mushrooms begin to brown and caramelize, about 5 to 10 minutes more, keeping a close eye on them so they don’t burn.

Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. In a large bowl, add vinegar, mustard, shallot, thyme, salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in the oils while whisking to form an emulsion. Season with more salt and pepper to taste, if desired.

Add roasted mushrooms to vinaigrette. Store in a sealed container and refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the salad

When ready to serve, strain some mushrooms from the vinaigrette and set aside in a bowl. Add salad greens to a large bowl or platter.

Spoon out some of the mushroom vinaigrette and drizzle over the greens. Toss until they are dressed to your liking. Season greens with salt and pepper, to taste. Top the salad with the reserved mushrooms.

— Julie Schreiber