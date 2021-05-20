Subscribe
The straight up beef burger with Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper from chef John Ash. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Master Burger

May 20, 2021, 2:12PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Master Burger

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

pounds freshly ground sirloin or chuck with 15-20% fat

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 teaspoons Worcestershire

For Red Wine Pan Sauce

4 tablespoons butter

¼ cup finely chopped shallots or green onions

1 cup beef broth or chicken stock

¾ cup red wine

1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, preferably grainy type

— Salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Gently break the meat into large pieces; add seasonings and toss to incorporate salt, pepper and Worcestershire. Being careful not to overhandle and using wet hands, divide the meat into four equal portions and form patties about 1 inch thick at the edges and a little less in the center. Chill for at least 20 minutes before grilling. Grill over a hot fire, turning once. For rare, cook approximately 2 minutes per side, 3 minutes for medium rare and 4 minutes for medium. Hopefully, no one will ever want a good burger cooked well done!

Serve on a bun with the traditional garnishes. If you don’t want to put the burger on a bun and would rather serve it alone, topping it with the red wine pan sauce below is a delicious alternative.

For Red Wine Pan Sauce: Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a saute pan over moderate heat and saute the shallots until softened but not brown, about 2 minutes. Add the broth, wine, vinegar and mustard and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring regularly. Continue to cook until reduced by 60% or so and lightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Off heat, whisk in remaining butter and season to your taste with salt and pepper. Serve warm.

— John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette