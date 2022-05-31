Mexican Hot Dogs

Instructions

Set the hot dogs on clean work surface and wrap each hot dog in a slice of bacon, overlapping the bacon slightly. Grill on a stove-top grill or outdoor grill, turning frequently, so the bacon is very crisp and the dog is sizzling hot and starting to pop open; it will take about 13 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make a cut on the top of each bun, cutting to about 1⁄2 inch from each end; pull out some of the stuffing.

Toast the buns in the oven until hot but not browned and slather 2 tablespoons of refried beans on each, pressing it into the bun.

When the dogs are done, nestle each one in a bun. At this point, serve the hot dogs and have guests add whatever condiments they like.

– Michele Anna Jordan