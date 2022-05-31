Subscribe
Mexican Hot Dog. (John Burgess / Press Democrat)

Mexican Hot Dogs

May 31, 2022, 1:45PM
Makes 4-8 servings

Ingredients

For hot dogs:

8 hot dogs

8 very thin slices of bacon

8 bolillos (small baguette roll)

2 cups refried beans, seasoned and hot

For suggested condiments:

Tapatio hot sauce

Pickled carrots

Green salsa

Cotija, crumbled

Kewpie mayonnaise

Ketchup

Mustard of choice, in a squeeze bottle

1 medium white onion, minced

1⁄2 cup chopped cilantro leaves

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

Instructions

Set the hot dogs on clean work surface and wrap each hot dog in a slice of bacon, overlapping the bacon slightly. Grill on a stove-top grill or outdoor grill, turning frequently, so the bacon is very crisp and the dog is sizzling hot and starting to pop open; it will take about 13 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make a cut on the top of each bun, cutting to about 1⁄2 inch from each end; pull out some of the stuffing.

Toast the buns in the oven until hot but not browned and slather 2 tablespoons of refried beans on each, pressing it into the bun.

When the dogs are done, nestle each one in a bun. At this point, serve the hot dogs and have guests add whatever condiments they like.

– Michele Anna Jordan

