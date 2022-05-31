Subscribe
Meyer Lemon Souffle dusted with powdered sugar by chef John Ash. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Meyer Lemon Souffle

May 31, 2022, 1:53PM

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted so!ened butter, plus more for greasing the ramekins

½ cup sugar, preferably superfine (see note), plus more for dusting

5 eggs

Zest of 2 large lemons

1⁄3 cup lemon juice

Confectioners’ sugar, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Butter four 8-ounce ramekins and dust the bottoms and sides with sugar. Tap out any excess sugar. Place the ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet.

Separate the eggs, reserving all the whites and 4 yolks, separately.

In a heavy-bottom saucepan, combine the 4 tablespoons of butter, ¼ cup of the sugar, egg yolks and lemon zest and juice. Cook until the mixture thickens, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; cool for 5 minutes.

In a bowl or with a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites to form soft peaks. Whisk in the remaining ¼ cup superfine sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the whites have formed soft peaks. Fold 1⁄3 of the egg whites into the lemon curd, then fold in the remaining egg whites.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared ramekins and smooth the tops.

Place the sheet tray with the ramekins in the middle of the oven, immediately turn down the temperature to 375 degrees and bake until puffed and very lightly browned, 20 to 22 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.

Note: If you don’t have superfine sugar, pulse regular sugar in a food processor.

— John Ash

