Mimi’s Ice Box Lemon Pie

Instructions

For crust: Mix everything together in a small bowl, then press into a pie pan. (Tip: Use the bottom of a glass jar to tamp down the crust at the edges so it’s not too thick.)

Bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

For pie: Thoroughly mix condensed milk and egg yolks in mixer. Add lemon juice and flavoring and beat well.

Pour into a baked graham cracker (or vanilla wafer) crumb crust. Beat the egg whites, adding 3 tablespoons sugar. Beat until very stiff, put on top of pie and bake until brown (be careful not to burn). Place in refrigerator and serve cold.

— Walter Collins