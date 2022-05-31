Subscribe
Mimi's Ice Box Lemon Pie.

May 31, 2022, 1:42PM
Makes 1 pie

Ingredients

For crust:

8 graham crackers, crushed fine

½ cup sugar

6 tablespoons melted butter

For pie:

1 can condensed milk

3 eggs, yolks and whites separated

½ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

Instructions

For crust: Mix everything together in a small bowl, then press into a pie pan. (Tip: Use the bottom of a glass jar to tamp down the crust at the edges so it’s not too thick.)

Bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

For pie: Thoroughly mix condensed milk and egg yolks in mixer. Add lemon juice and flavoring and beat well.

Pour into a baked graham cracker (or vanilla wafer) crumb crust. Beat the egg whites, adding 3 tablespoons sugar. Beat until very stiff, put on top of pie and bake until brown (be careful not to burn). Place in refrigerator and serve cold.

— Walter Collins

