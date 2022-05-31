Mimi’s Ice Box Lemon Pie
Makes 1 pie
Ingredients
For crust:
8 graham crackers, crushed fine
½ cup sugar
6 tablespoons melted butter
For pie:
1 can condensed milk
3 eggs, yolks and whites separated
½ cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Instructions
For crust: Mix everything together in a small bowl, then press into a pie pan. (Tip: Use the bottom of a glass jar to tamp down the crust at the edges so it’s not too thick.)
Bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
For pie: Thoroughly mix condensed milk and egg yolks in mixer. Add lemon juice and flavoring and beat well.
Pour into a baked graham cracker (or vanilla wafer) crumb crust. Beat the egg whites, adding 3 tablespoons sugar. Beat until very stiff, put on top of pie and bake until brown (be careful not to burn). Place in refrigerator and serve cold.
— Walter Collins
