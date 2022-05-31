Monti’s Tuscan Kale & Quinoa Chopped Salad
Add more salad ingredients for bigger serving sizes
Ingredients
For salad:
½ cup tricolor quinoa
4 eggs
½ roasted chicken (leg, thigh and breast)
4 bunches lacinato kale, pulled from the rib and chopped thin
2 ribs celery, sliced
1 Persian cucumber, sliced into thin rounds
10-15 heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half (depending on size)
2 red radishes, thinly sliced
¼ cup capers, drained and rinsed
¼ cup pine nuts
¼ cup feta cheese
3 tablespoons Parmesan Reggiano, grated
½ cup Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette (see recipe)
Fresh cracked black pepper
For Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette:
2 shallots
2 preserved lemons
2 tablespoons salt
¼ cup honey
2 cups lemon juice
½ cup Champagne vinegar
6 cups blended olive oil (75% canola and 25% extra-virgin olive oil)
2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
Instructions
For the quinoa: Boil the quinoa in 2 quarts salted water until you notice the individual grains begin to break down and it’s so- to the bite (about 20-30 minutes). Drain and let cool.
For the eggs: In a medium saucepot, bring enough water to cover the eggs to a boil. Gently place the eggs in the water, taking care not to let them crack. Boil them for 10 minutes, then shock in ice water to arrest the cooking process. Once cool, peel and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
For the chicken: Remove the skin from the chicken and pick all the meat off the bones. Shred the meat by hand by pulling it apart. For the salad: Place all of the ingredients except the eggs into a mixing bowl and toss liberally with lemon vinaigrette. Place tossed salad into a serving bowl, cut the eggs into quarters and garnish the salad with them. Finish with fresh cracked pepper.
For the Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette:
Clean and roughly chop shallots. Clean rind from preserved lemons and discard pulp.
Combine all ingredients except oil and pepper in the base of a blender or food processor. Mix well until fully blended.
Emulsify oil into the mixture by slowly adding oil in a stream.
Mix coarsely ground black pepper in by hand after emulsifying oil
— David Zimmerman
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: