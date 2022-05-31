Monti’s Tuscan Kale & Quinoa Chopped Salad

Instructions

For the quinoa: Boil the quinoa in 2 quarts salted water until you notice the individual grains begin to break down and it’s so- to the bite (about 20-30 minutes). Drain and let cool.

For the eggs: In a medium saucepot, bring enough water to cover the eggs to a boil. Gently place the eggs in the water, taking care not to let them crack. Boil them for 10 minutes, then shock in ice water to arrest the cooking process. Once cool, peel and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

For the chicken: Remove the skin from the chicken and pick all the meat off the bones. Shred the meat by hand by pulling it apart. For the salad: Place all of the ingredients except the eggs into a mixing bowl and toss liberally with lemon vinaigrette. Place tossed salad into a serving bowl, cut the eggs into quarters and garnish the salad with them. Finish with fresh cracked pepper.

For the Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette:

Clean and roughly chop shallots. Clean rind from preserved lemons and discard pulp.

Combine all ingredients except oil and pepper in the base of a blender or food processor. Mix well until fully blended.

Emulsify oil into the mixture by slowly adding oil in a stream.

Mix coarsely ground black pepper in by hand after emulsifying oil

— David Zimmerman