Nectarine Slump

Instructions

Mix the wine and cornstarch together to dissolve the starch. Add the wine mixture, sugar, nectarines and zest to a heavy deep casserole dish and bring to a simmer over moderate heat.

While the nectarines are cooking, make the dumpling dough by stirring together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a mixing bowl. Stir in the melted butter. Add enough of the buttermilk to form a soft dough. It should be wetter than biscuit dough.

Using a soup spoon, place heaping spoonfuls of the dumpling dough on top of the fruit. Make sure you have at least 1 dumpling per person.

Sprinkle the dumplings with the cinnamon-sugar mix. Cover tightly with a lid or a sheet of foil and cook the mixture over medium-low heat so the fruit just barely simmers.

Keep covered until the dumplings are puffed and set and the surface is firm when you touch it. This will take about 10 minutes.

To serve, spoon the warm slump into serving bowls and spoon on topping of your choice.

— John Ash