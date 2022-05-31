Subscribe
Nettle Pesto from John Ashs new cookbook 'Cooking Wild.' (CHARLES SKASZYTSKI)

Nettle Pesto

ANTONIE BOESSENKOOL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 31, 2022, 1:52PM

Nettle Pesto

Makes 1⁄2 cups

Ingredients

1 cup cooked nettles (about 5 cups uncooked nettles)

4 tablespoons pine nuts

4 cloves garlic, sliced

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

To cook nettles, wash and drain, discarding stems. Place leaves in a pot of salted boiling water for 3 minutes or so, drain and squeeze dry. Coarsely chop.

In a food processor or blender, combine the pine nuts and garlic. Process in bursts to chop coarsely. Add the nettles, olive oil, cheese and zest and process until a thick green sauce forms. It can be as smooth or textured as you prefer. If the sauce is too thick, add a little more olive oil. Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

Pour into a glass jar or other container and top with a thin layer of olive oil to prevent the surface from discoloring. Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

This pesto is delicious with pasta, of course, but also try adding it as a garnish to creamy soups or fold it into softened butter for a delicious topping for meats, fish and vegetables.

— John Ash

