Petrale sole with artichoke hearts, braised octopus, dandelion, French flageolet beans at County Bench in Santa Rosa. Heather Irwin/PD

Octopus with Artichoke Hearts

May 31, 2022, 1:51PM

Print Recipe

Makes 5 servings

Ingredients

1⁄8 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium scallion, sliced thin (julienned)

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup dry white wine (preferably Assyrtiko from Greece)

1⁄8 cup water

6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced thin

12 frozen artichoke hearts, defrosted

Salt and pepper

½ pound Spanish cooked octopus, sliced into ¼-inch chunks

4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

Pita bread (optional)

Instructions

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the scallion and saute for about 5 minutes, then add the minced garlic. Lower the heat and add the wine, water, lemon juice, carrot and artichoke hearts with salt and pepper.

Cover and simmer for about 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the liquid has been reduced. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Turn off heat and add the sliced octopus and dill. Let stand for 5 minutes and serve hot or at room temperature. Serve with warm pita bread

– Sofia Petridis-Lim

