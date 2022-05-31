Octopus with Artichoke Hearts

Instructions

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the scallion and saute for about 5 minutes, then add the minced garlic. Lower the heat and add the wine, water, lemon juice, carrot and artichoke hearts with salt and pepper.

Cover and simmer for about 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the liquid has been reduced. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Turn off heat and add the sliced octopus and dill. Let stand for 5 minutes and serve hot or at room temperature. Serve with warm pita bread

– Sofia Petridis-Lim