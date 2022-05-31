Subscribe
Oven “Fried” Corn Flake Crumbed Chicken from chef John Ash. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Oven ‘Fried’ Corn Flake Crumbed Chicken

May 31, 2022, 1:48PM

Oven 'Fried' Corn Flake Crumbed Chicken

Makes 5 servings

Ingredients

2 cups well-shaken buttermilk

4 large garlic cloves, peeled and lightly crushed

3 tablespoons hot sauce, such as sriracha, or to taste

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as desired

2 teaspoons finely ground black pepper, plus more as desired

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika (optional)

1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 skinless, bone-in chicken thighs

4 skinless, bone-in chicken drumsticks

11⁄4 cups crushed corn flakes

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1⁄2 stick), melted

Instructions

Combine buttermilk, garlic, hot sauce, salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne in a large bowl and stir to combine. Rinse chicken and pat dry with paper towels, then transfer to a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish.

Pour buttermilk mixture over chicken, cover and refrigerate overnight, turning once or twice.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees and arrange a rack in the middle. Place a metal cooling rack inside a rimmed baking sheet and set aside.

Place crushed corn flakes in a shallow dish and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove chicken from buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip off. Place in corn flakes, turning to coat completely and gently pressing crumbs onto chicken. Transfer to the rack-lined baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken. Drizzle melted butter over chicken pieces.

Bake until golden and crispy and internal temperature is 160 degrees, about 45 minutes.

— John Ash

