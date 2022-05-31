Oven ‘Fried’ Corn Flake Crumbed Chicken

2 teaspoons finely ground black pepper, plus more as desired

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as desired

3 tablespoons hot sauce, such as sriracha, or to taste

Instructions

Combine buttermilk, garlic, hot sauce, salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne in a large bowl and stir to combine. Rinse chicken and pat dry with paper towels, then transfer to a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish.

Pour buttermilk mixture over chicken, cover and refrigerate overnight, turning once or twice.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees and arrange a rack in the middle. Place a metal cooling rack inside a rimmed baking sheet and set aside.

Place crushed corn flakes in a shallow dish and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove chicken from buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip off. Place in corn flakes, turning to coat completely and gently pressing crumbs onto chicken. Transfer to the rack-lined baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken. Drizzle melted butter over chicken pieces.

Bake until golden and crispy and internal temperature is 160 degrees, about 45 minutes.

— John Ash