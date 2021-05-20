Oysters with Jalapeño Salsa
Makes 12 servings, 4 as a starter
Ingredients
12 very fresh half-shell oysters
— Coarse salt
— Jalapeño Salsa (below)
Jalapeño Salsa
Makes about 1 cup
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons agave syrup or honey
1 tablespoon stemmed and seeded jalapeño pepper, finely diced or sliced
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
⅟₃ cup finely diced sweet red onion
½ cup diced fresh mango
2 teaspoons chopped cilantro leaves
— Sea salt, to taste
Instructions
Shuck the oysters, leaving meat on the half shell. Place on a bed of salt to prevent the oysters from tipping. Top oysters with a teaspoon or so of the salsa. Slurp!
For Jalapeño Salsa: Whisk olive oil, lime juice and agave together. Stir in remaining ingredients, adjusting flavors to your taste. Allow to sit for an hour or so for flavors to develop. Can be made and stored refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Jalapeños can vary in their heat. Put in half of what is called for in the recipe and taste after the salsa has rested for at least 1 hour. Add more to your taste.
— John Ash
