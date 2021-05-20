Oysters with Jalapeño Salsa

Instructions

Shuck the oysters, leaving meat on the half shell. Place on a bed of salt to prevent the oysters from tipping. Top oysters with a teaspoon or so of the salsa. Slurp!

For Jalapeño Salsa: Whisk olive oil, lime juice and agave together. Stir in remaining ingredients, adjusting flavors to your taste. Allow to sit for an hour or so for flavors to develop. Can be made and stored refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Jalapeños can vary in their heat. Put in half of what is called for in the recipe and taste after the salsa has rested for at least 1 hour. Add more to your taste.

— John Ash