Pan de Elote (Mexican Corn Cake)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

With a sharp knife, cut the corn off the cob. Then flip over the knife and scrape out the milk from the cob with the dull edge. Beat the eggs and set aside.

In a blender or food processor, combine the condensed milk, corn kernels and corn milk, vanilla extract, melted butter, pinch of salt and baking powder. Blend ingredients for 2 to 3 minutes or until completely smooth.

Once the mixture is smooth, add the eggs and pulse 5 to 6 times. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan, pour in the batter and bake for about 40 minutes, or until golden brown.

Remove from the oven. Allow to cool in the baking pan for at least 20 minutes before slicing and serving. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days

— Lee and Wayne James