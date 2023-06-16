Volo Chocolate Panna Cotta with Whipped Cream and Strawberry Puree served with 2018 Ferarri Carano Merlot from the Ferrari-Carano estate chef Tim Vallery. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Panna Cotta with Organic Strawberry Puree and Sweetened Whipped Cream

June 16, 2023, 2:28PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

Panna Cotta with Organic Strawberry Puree and Sweetened Whipped Cream

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes sixteen 4-ounce servings

Ingredients

5½ cups heavy whipping cream (Clover Sonoma recommended)

3¼ teaspoons powdered gelatin

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

— Pinch kosher salt

15 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped (Volo brand recommended)

— Organic Strawberry Puree

— Sweetened Whipped Cream

For the puree

Makes 2-3 cups

1 pound strawberries, cleaned, hulled and cut into 4-6 wedges each

3 ounces granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

— Pinch kosher salt

— Pinch black pepper, freshly ground

1 tablespoon basil, chiffonaded

For the whipped cream

Makes 2 cups

2 cups heavy whipping cream (Clover Sonoma recommended)

1/3 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Pour 1½ cups of cream into a small heatproof bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over it and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Place the bowl on a double boiler over medium-low heat and stir occasionally until the gelatin is completely melted. Use a stick blender if necessary to completely dissolve the gelatin.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium heat, bring the remaining cream, sugar and salt just to a boil. Immediately remove the pan from the heat, add the chocolate and whisk until smooth. Add the gelatin mixture to the chocolate mixture and stir until well-blended.

Pour through a fine-mesh strainer. Working quickly (so the chocolate mixture doesn’t cool too much), portion into cups or a jar or dish. Be sure to divide the mixture evenly. Loosely cover the panna cotta and chill until properly set. Chill for at least 3 hours.

To serve: Top with a spoonful of Organic Strawberry Puree and a dollop of Sweetened Whipped Cream.

For the puree

Thoroughly combine all ingredients; let mixture rest 24 hours. Add all ingredients into a Vitamix blender and puree until smooth. Reserve in refrigerator until ready to use.

For the whipped cream

Whisk cream with other ingredients until soft peaks form. Reserve in refrigerator until ready to use.

— Tim Vallery

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.