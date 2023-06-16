Panna Cotta with Organic Strawberry Puree and Sweetened Whipped Cream

Instructions

Pour 1½ cups of cream into a small heatproof bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over it and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Place the bowl on a double boiler over medium-low heat and stir occasionally until the gelatin is completely melted. Use a stick blender if necessary to completely dissolve the gelatin.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium heat, bring the remaining cream, sugar and salt just to a boil. Immediately remove the pan from the heat, add the chocolate and whisk until smooth. Add the gelatin mixture to the chocolate mixture and stir until well-blended.

Pour through a fine-mesh strainer. Working quickly (so the chocolate mixture doesn’t cool too much), portion into cups or a jar or dish. Be sure to divide the mixture evenly. Loosely cover the panna cotta and chill until properly set. Chill for at least 3 hours.

To serve: Top with a spoonful of Organic Strawberry Puree and a dollop of Sweetened Whipped Cream.

For the puree

Thoroughly combine all ingredients; let mixture rest 24 hours. Add all ingredients into a Vitamix blender and puree until smooth. Reserve in refrigerator until ready to use.

For the whipped cream

Whisk cream with other ingredients until soft peaks form. Reserve in refrigerator until ready to use.

— Tim Vallery