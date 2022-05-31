Panzanella Salad

Instructions

For garlic bread: Gently heat garlic in some olive oil until fragrant, about 4 to 5 minutes. Be careful not to burn the garlic. (Reserve some garlic oil for the baba ganoush.) Spoon garlic oil over the bread on both sides and let it soak in. Toast the bread on both sides in a saute pan over medium heat. You want a crisp golden-brown toast. Remove and set aside.

For the baba ganoush: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut eggplant lengthwise and score in a crisscross pattern just to the skin. With the reserved garlic oil, brush both sides of eggplant.

Cover with foil and roast in oven about 20 to 30 minutes, until soft. Scoop flesh from skin and puree with a squeeze of lemon and extra-virgin olive oil.

To build the salad: Cut tomatoes and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Add chopped herbs, season with salt and pepper and let sit a few minutes. Spoon baba ganoush onto the bread and put tomatoes on top, reserving some of the liquid. Toss arugula with reserved liquid and put on top. Top with shaved Parmesan to finish.

— Matt Spector