Pasta with Pea Shoot Pesto, Prosciutto and Mushrooms

For the pasta: Get a large pot of water boiling; salt the water to just less than sea water saltiness.

Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, add the olive oil, shallots and mushrooms and saute over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Add white wine before shallots begin to brown. After the white wine has reduced down to almost dry, add the 1 cup of water and the prosciutto and reduce again to almost dry. Then add peas and set pan aside, off the heat.

Boil the pasta according to the package directions. About 1 to 2 minutes before the pasta is ready, place the pan back on the stove, add a few tablespoons of the pasta water and bring to a boil. Turn off flame and add the Pea Shoot Pesto. Mix vigorously with a wooden spoon to incorporate the pesto with the water and veggies.

Drain the cooked pasta. Add the pasta into the pan with the pesto and toss with sauce and half the Parmesan. Place in a large bowl and garnish with the remainder of the Parmesan and top with pea sprouts. Serve immediately.

For the pesto: Put pea shoots, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan and a small amount of the olive oil into a food processor or Vitamix. Pulse until coarsely ground, then add remaining olive oil and lemon juice while running, then salt, to taste. You want a coarsely ground product, so do not puree for too long.

— Ari Rosen