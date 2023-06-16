Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Makes one 9-inch pie
Ingredients
For the crust
2 cups (about 10 ounces) sandwich-type cookies, with filling removed, crushed into a coarse meal
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (see Note)
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
For the pie filling
½ cup powdered sugar
8 ounces cream cheese
1½ cups creamy peanut butter
¼ cup (4 tablespoons) butter, softened
1 cup heavy cream
1½ teaspoons vanilla
For the topping
1¼ cups heavy cream, cold
¼ cup powdered sugar, sifted
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
To make the crust: Mix together cookie crumbs, melted butter, sugar and salt. Pour mixture into a 9-inch pie plate. Press crumbs up the edges of the pie plate. Once edges are formed, work the crumbs down to evenly distribute them into the bottom of the plate and pack down into an even layer. Set pie plate aside.
To make the filling: Add powdered sugar, cream cheese, peanut butter and butter to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes.
In a separate bowl, add heavy cream and vanilla. Using an electric mixer, whip the cream to form stiff peaks. Using a spatula, gently fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture.
Fill the prepared pie shell with the peanut butter mixture and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours, until firm.
To make the topping: Pour the heavy cream into a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer, using a whisk attachment. Slowly add powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix until medium to stiff peaks begin to form. Remove pie from refrigerator and top with whipped cream.
Serve immediately or return to refrigerator until ready to serve (the whipped cream will be best when served the day it’s made).
Note: An optional step when making the crust is to brown the butter in a small skillet or saucepan for extra flavor before mixing with the cookie crumbs.
— Christian Sullberg
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: