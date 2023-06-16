Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

Instructions

To make the crust: Mix together cookie crumbs, melted butter, sugar and salt. Pour mixture into a 9-inch pie plate. Press crumbs up the edges of the pie plate. Once edges are formed, work the crumbs down to evenly distribute them into the bottom of the plate and pack down into an even layer. Set pie plate aside.

To make the filling: Add powdered sugar, cream cheese, peanut butter and butter to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes.

In a separate bowl, add heavy cream and vanilla. Using an electric mixer, whip the cream to form stiff peaks. Using a spatula, gently fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture.

Fill the prepared pie shell with the peanut butter mixture and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours, until firm.

To make the topping: Pour the heavy cream into a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer, using a whisk attachment. Slowly add powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix until medium to stiff peaks begin to form. Remove pie from refrigerator and top with whipped cream.

Serve immediately or return to refrigerator until ready to serve (the whipped cream will be best when served the day it’s made).

Note: An optional step when making the crust is to brown the butter in a small skillet or saucepan for extra flavor before mixing with the cookie crumbs.

— Christian Sullberg