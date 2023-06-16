Pear Brandy Walnut Cake

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Oil a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan and set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, combine streusel topping ingredients with a mixer on low speed or by hand and set aside.

Dice fruit into small cubes and set aside.

Put eggs and sugar in a mixing bowl and beat until well-combined. Slowly stream the oil into the eggs and sugar while stirring.

Sift flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl.

Add walnuts to a food processor along with a little of the flour mixture and pulse a few times. Add this mixture back into the bowl of flour.

Mix brandy, apple cider vinegar and vanilla in a measuring cup.

Add about 1/2 the flour and walnut mixture to the mixing bowl with the egg and stir briefly to just combine, then add the brandy mixture.

Add the remaining flour mixture and mix just until no flour is visible.

Resist the urge to keep stirring. Overmixing will make the bread less tender.

Add the chopped fruit and gently fold or stir it into the batter. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan and sprinkle with the streusel mixture, covering the entire loaf.

Bake for 40 minutes to 1 hour, depending on the size of the pan. Begin checking at 40 minutes. The top of the loaf should spring back when touched.

Note: You can bake this recipe in a round cake pan or muffin tins, but you’ll need to adjust the baking times if you do.

— Jessie Frost