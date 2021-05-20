Peppercorn-Crusted Steak with Wild Mushroom Fondue

Instructions

Prepping the steak: Start with the highest quality steak you can find, such as 21-day dry-aged wagyu beef, or ask your butcher for the best. Season the steak with kosher salt and crushed black pepper; allow to rest at room temperature.

For mushroom fondue: Clean all the mushrooms using a brush and remove any form of dirt. Finish by lightly rinsing in warm water. Cut the mushrooms into medium-size chunks, discarding the gills. In a large pan, sear the mushrooms until golden brown, add 2 ounces butter and the red wine and cook until they become creamy. Adjust the seasoning and reserve hot.

For potatoes, bone marrow and mini bell peppers: Cut the potatoes in half and toss the mini bell peppers with olive oil and sea salt. Roast together in a 400-degree oven until the potatoes are half cooked, about 6 minutes. Add the seasoned bone marrow to the oven and finish roasting the potatoes and veggies, about 4 to 6 minutes more. The bone marrow is finished when it’s golden brown and the marrow is hot throughout.

For cooking the steak: Crust the steaks with peppercorns and in a large cast-iron or thick-bottom pan, sear the steak over high heat. Leave in the pan long enough for the steak to take on a dark color and thick crust, add 3 ounces of butter and cook to the desired temperature. Remove and allow to rest for 5 minutes.

For plating: Place the wild mushroom fondue near the center of the plate and the potato and pepper hash to the side. Put the steak on the fondue and then the bone marrow on the side, with the arugula underneath. Finish with fleur de sel or sea salt.

— Dustin Valette