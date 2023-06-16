Poached Leeks with Warm Garlic Vinaigrette & Egg Mimosa

Instructions

Trim the leeks, cutting off the roots and leaving no more than about 2 inches of dark green stems. Remove any yellow leaves.

Rinse the leeks under warm running water and ensure no dirt is still trapped between the layers. If there is, carefully cut the leeks in half lengthwise. Put them in a container that will hold them in a single layer and cover with warm water by about 1 inch. Agitate the water and turn the leeks to loosen any dirt. When the leeks appear clean, pour off the water and rinse the leeks under cool water.

Put the leeks into a saute pan that will hold them in a single layer, cover with water and add about 1 tablespoon of salt. Set over high heat and, when the water boils, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for 12 to 15 minutes, until the leeks are tender but not mushy when pierced with a fork but not mushy.

Remove from the heat and use tongs to transfer to a colander to drain. Serve as is, with salt and pepper alongside. Or you can dress with Caesar dressing or a favorite vinaigrette or toss with pasta and crème fraîche.

— Michele Anna Jordan