Raw green organic leeks ready to chop for Poached Leeks with Warm Garlic VInaigrette from cookbook author Michele Anna Jordan. (Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock)

Poached Leeks with Warm Garlic Vinaigrette & Egg Mimosa

June 16, 2023, 9:53AM

Poached Leeks with Warm Garlic Vinaigrette & Egg Mimosa

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4 servings

[/feature]

[feature: recipe]

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

10-12 (1¼ pounds) leeks, about as big around as your thumb

— Kosher salt

Instructions

Trim the leeks, cutting off the roots and leaving no more than about 2 inches of dark green stems. Remove any yellow leaves.

Rinse the leeks under warm running water and ensure no dirt is still trapped between the layers. If there is, carefully cut the leeks in half lengthwise. Put them in a container that will hold them in a single layer and cover with warm water by about 1 inch. Agitate the water and turn the leeks to loosen any dirt. When the leeks appear clean, pour off the water and rinse the leeks under cool water.

Put the leeks into a saute pan that will hold them in a single layer, cover with water and add about 1 tablespoon of salt. Set over high heat and, when the water boils, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for 12 to 15 minutes, until the leeks are tender but not mushy when pierced with a fork but not mushy.

Remove from the heat and use tongs to transfer to a colander to drain. Serve as is, with salt and pepper alongside. Or you can dress with Caesar dressing or a favorite vinaigrette or toss with pasta and crème fraîche.

— Michele Anna Jordan

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.