Poblano Corn Casserole

4 ounces jalapeños, finely chopped (about 4 chiles or to desired heat level)

Instructions

Set oven broiler to high. Line a cookie sheet with foil. Place poblano chiles on cookie sheet.

Broil within 4 to 5 inches from heat for 8 minutes, turning after 6 minutes, until chiles are blackened and charred on all sides. Place in paper bag and seal tightly. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel off the skins of the blistered chiles, then remove seeds and stems. Roughly chop chiles.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Combine all ingredients (except garnishes) in a mixing bowl and mix well, then put into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until set.

Garnish with crumbled cotija cheese, a dusting of chile powder, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice and serve.

— Kina Chavez