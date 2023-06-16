Pork Burgers with Slaw

4 buns or kaiser rolls or another soft, squishy roll, split and toasted or grille

Instructions

To make the slaw: Whisk together the mayonnaise, stock or milk, vinegar and sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Add the cabbage, carrot, red onions and salt and pepper, to taste. Toss to coat. Set aside.

To make the pork burgers: Prepare the grill for direct-heat cooking over medium-hot heat. Alternately, heat a ridged grill pan over mediumhigh heat on the stove.

Stir together the barbecue sauce, salt and vinegar in a medium bowl until combined. Set aside.

In another bowl, add the pork, black pepper and 3 tablespoons of the barbecue sauce mixture and gently mix together. Do not overmix.

Form into 4 patties, each about ¾ of an inch thick, being careful not to pack the pork too tightly.

Oil the grill rack and then grill the burgers, flipping them once or twice, until just cooked through, about 8 minutes total. Then brush the top of each patty with remaining barbecue sauce mixture, flip again and grill for 30 seconds to get a little char. Repeat, so both sides of the burger have been coated with the barbecue sauce mixture.

Assemble the burgers, starting with the buns and the burgers and adding a heaping tablespoon of coleslaw on top of each. Consume with gusto!

— John Ash