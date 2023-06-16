Pork Burgers with Slaw
Makes 4 burgers
For the slaw
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon chicken stock or milk
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar, or to taste
2 generous cups thinly sliced green cabbage
½ cup very finely shredded carrot
½ cup thinly sliced sweet red onions
— Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
For the pork burgers
½ cup of your favorite tomato-based barbecue sauce
1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1½ pounds ground pork
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
— Olive oil, for the grill rack
4 buns or kaiser rolls or another soft, squishy roll, split and toasted or grille
Instructions
To make the slaw: Whisk together the mayonnaise, stock or milk, vinegar and sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Add the cabbage, carrot, red onions and salt and pepper, to taste. Toss to coat. Set aside.
To make the pork burgers: Prepare the grill for direct-heat cooking over medium-hot heat. Alternately, heat a ridged grill pan over mediumhigh heat on the stove.
Stir together the barbecue sauce, salt and vinegar in a medium bowl until combined. Set aside.
In another bowl, add the pork, black pepper and 3 tablespoons of the barbecue sauce mixture and gently mix together. Do not overmix.
Form into 4 patties, each about ¾ of an inch thick, being careful not to pack the pork too tightly.
Oil the grill rack and then grill the burgers, flipping them once or twice, until just cooked through, about 8 minutes total. Then brush the top of each patty with remaining barbecue sauce mixture, flip again and grill for 30 seconds to get a little char. Repeat, so both sides of the burger have been coated with the barbecue sauce mixture.
Assemble the burgers, starting with the buns and the burgers and adding a heaping tablespoon of coleslaw on top of each. Consume with gusto!
— John Ash
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: