Pork Wontons with Chili Oil

Instructions

First, make the dough. Stir miso paste into the boiling water. Put flour into a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Slowly add the water-miso mixture to the flour and knead by hand or with the mixer into a dough. It should form a slightly sticky ball. Cover with a damp cloth and place in a warm spot to rest for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, make the filling by combining all filling ingredients in a large bowl. Set a large stockpot of water over medium heat. Add a big pinch of salt.

After 1 hour, the dumpling dough should be springy to the touch. Divide the dough evenly in half, then into 4 pieces, then 16 pieces, etc., until each piece is about the size of a thumbprint. Roll each piece into a circle, coat with plenty of flour to avoid sticking and set aside in a stack.

Cover with a damp cloth to prevent them from drying out. (Alternatively, you can run the dough through a pasta roller and use a cookie cutter to cut out circles.) If it’s not already boiling, bring the water to a boil.

Now the dumplings are ready to fill and fold. Place a small spoonful (less than 1 tablespoon) of filling in the center of 1 dough circle. Fold the bottom part up so the dumpling forms a half circle.

Press all the way around to seal. The dough is plenty hydrated, so it should stick to itself easily. If it doesn’t, dip your fingers in water and use them to help make the edges more tacky.

Flip the dumpling over, grasp the 2 corners and connect them by pinching 1 on top of the other.

This is your trial wonton. Drop it in the boiling water and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the dumpling floats to the top and the wrapper appears slightly translucent. Taste it and adjust filling seasonings, if necessary. Remember to not over-salt, as you’ll be dressing these with plenty of condiments.

Continue folding all the dumplings and set them aside on baking sheets. Boil remaining dumplings in small batches. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the wontons straight from the cooking water to a serving platter. Serve immediately, with your choice of chili crisp sauce, fresh herbs, soy sauce, black vinegar and sesame seeds. You can dress the wontons ahead of time for an easy appetizer or set condiments out for guests to garnish as they wish.

— Lani Chan and Nate Bender