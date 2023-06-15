Portobello Mushroom Burger with Pimento Cheese from chef John Ash. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

June 15, 2023, 4:59PM
Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

For Pimento Cheese

16 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated

3-4 tablespoons of good cream cheese (Gina Marie from Sierra Nevada recommended)

cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon dried onion powder

1 teaspoon runny honey or sugar, to taste

8 ounces jarred pimentos or piquillo peppers, drained and chopped

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons hot sauce such as sriracha

For the mushroom burgers

4 large portobello mushrooms

cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

— Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

4 soft brioche or other hamburger buns

— Slices of tomato, iceberg lettuce leaves and sandwich pickle slices, for toppings

Instructions

First, make the Pimento Cheese. Place all ingredients in a food processor. Pulse until it forms a smooth paste with just a little texture.

If desired, add additional mayonnaise for a creamier consistency.

Remove and discard the stems and scrape out the black gills from the mushrooms. Whisk together the olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl. Brush mixture onto both sides of the mushrooms.

Season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook the mushrooms either in a preheated 400-degree oven or on the grill over moderately high heat until softened and juices are bubbling.

Meanwhile, spread the Pimento Cheese generously on the cut sides of the buns. Place a cooked portobello on the bun bottom half and top with tomato, lettuce and pickles. Eat!

— John Ash

