Portobello Mushroom Burgers
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
For Pimento Cheese
16 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated
3-4 tablespoons of good cream cheese (Gina Marie from Sierra Nevada recommended)
⅓-½ cup mayonnaise
½ teaspoon dried onion powder
1 teaspoon runny honey or sugar, to taste
8 ounces jarred pimentos or piquillo peppers, drained and chopped
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons hot sauce such as sriracha
For the mushroom burgers
4 large portobello mushrooms
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
— Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
4 soft brioche or other hamburger buns
— Slices of tomato, iceberg lettuce leaves and sandwich pickle slices, for toppings
Instructions
First, make the Pimento Cheese. Place all ingredients in a food processor. Pulse until it forms a smooth paste with just a little texture.
If desired, add additional mayonnaise for a creamier consistency.
Remove and discard the stems and scrape out the black gills from the mushrooms. Whisk together the olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl. Brush mixture onto both sides of the mushrooms.
Season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook the mushrooms either in a preheated 400-degree oven or on the grill over moderately high heat until softened and juices are bubbling.
Meanwhile, spread the Pimento Cheese generously on the cut sides of the buns. Place a cooked portobello on the bun bottom half and top with tomato, lettuce and pickles. Eat!
— John Ash
