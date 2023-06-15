Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Instructions

First, make the Pimento Cheese. Place all ingredients in a food processor. Pulse until it forms a smooth paste with just a little texture.

If desired, add additional mayonnaise for a creamier consistency.

Remove and discard the stems and scrape out the black gills from the mushrooms. Whisk together the olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl. Brush mixture onto both sides of the mushrooms.

Season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook the mushrooms either in a preheated 400-degree oven or on the grill over moderately high heat until softened and juices are bubbling.

Meanwhile, spread the Pimento Cheese generously on the cut sides of the buns. Place a cooked portobello on the bun bottom half and top with tomato, lettuce and pickles. Eat!

— John Ash