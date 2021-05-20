Potato Latkes with Citrus-Cured Salmon

Instructions

For the latkes: Combine the grated/pulsed onion and the egg in a mixing bowl. Using the large side of a box grater, grate the potatoes in large strips into a strainer suspended over a bowl. Once the potatoes are grated, squeeze out as much excess potato liquid as you can into a separate bowl, then mix thoroughly with the onion and egg mixture.

Let the liquid from the potatoes settle for 5 minutes, then carefully pour off the water that has collected, being sure to save the potato starch that has settled on the bottom. Scrape the starch into the latke mix; add the matzo meal, chives and parsley along with some salt and pepper and mix thoroughly. Cover the mix with plastic wrap and return to the refrigerator for 20 minutes to allow the matzoh meal to absorb some of the liquid.

Place a cast-iron skillet or saute pan over medium heat with enough canola oil to generously coat/float on the bottom of the pan. When the oil is hot but not smoking, stir the latke mix to make sure the liquids are evenly distributed and spoon a heaping tablespoon of the mix into the pan. Press down to flatten the mix and repeat until you have filled the pan with as many hors d’oeuvre-size latkes as will fit. Cook over medium heat until the bottoms are nicely golden brown. Flip latkes and cook the second side the same way (approximately 4 to 5 minutes per side).

When the latkes are done, remove to a paper towel to absorb any excess oil and sprinkle with a touch of salt. Place on a clean baking sheet to keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the rest of the latkes.

Serve with Citrus-Cured Salmon; sour cream or crème fraîche, chopped parsley, chopped chives, capers and lemon

For the salmon: Mix all ingredients together except the salmon. Place a large piece of plastic wrap on the counter and put half the salt mixture in a layer about the same size as the salmon in the middle of the plastic wrap.

Place the salmon skin side down on the salt mix. Top the salmon with the rest of the mix. Wrap the plastic tightly around the salmon, leaving one side slightly open to allow liquid to escape. Place the salmon in a baking dish and top it with a heavy pan or other flat-bottomed object that weighs at least a pound or two.

Place in the refrigerator overnight. Turn over the plastic wrap with the fish the next morning and put the weight back on it. Do this again every 12 hours or so for a total of 24 to 48 hours, depending how thick the filet is.

Once the salmon is cured and relatively firm, remove it from the plastic wrap, rinse off the salt mix and pat dry. Re-wrap in clean plastic wrap and hold until you are ready to use.

— Bruce Riezenman