Potato Poblano Soup

Instructions

Sear the poblanos and serranos over a high flame or on a hot grill until their skins are blistered. Transfer to a bowl, cover with a tea towel and set aside.

Pour the olive oil into a large saucepan or soup pot set over mediumlow heat. Add the onion and saute gently until it is soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, saute 1 minute more and season with salt.

While the onions cook, peel the poblanos and serranos and cut out the stem cores. Cut the poblanos into medium julienne and set aside.

Mince the serranos and add them to the pot with onions.

Add the potatoes to the pot, stir and saute for 5 minutes. Season lightly with salt and add the stock plus enough water to cover the potatoes by about 2 inches.

Increase the heat to high, bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently until the potatoes are just tender, about 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool for a few minutes. Puree with an immersion blender.

Return the pot to low heat. Add the poblanos and the cheese, if using,and stir gently until the poblanos are heated through and the cheese is fully melted. Cover and remove from the heat.

Working quickly, put the avocado and cilantro into a small bowl, season with salt and squeeze in the juice of the lime.

Ladle the soup into soup plates or bowls and season with several turns of black pepper. Top each portion with a generous spoonful of avocado and enjoy right away

— Michele Anna Jordan